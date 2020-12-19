The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0503 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003734 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017197 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

