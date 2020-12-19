The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Up 5.1%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.00. 121,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 151,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

