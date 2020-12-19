The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.28

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $20.43. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 35,539 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

