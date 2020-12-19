The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and traded as high as $80.25. The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 442,939 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.50.

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile (LON:TMMG)

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

