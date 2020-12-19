The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. The Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

MIK stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

