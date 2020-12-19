The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.44

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.77. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 9,136 shares trading hands.

The business's two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 824.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

