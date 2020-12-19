The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

