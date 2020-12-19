The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.90

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 4560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

