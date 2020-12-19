The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.90

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 4560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
