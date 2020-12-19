The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €181.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

VOW3 opened at €153.38 ($180.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.62. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

