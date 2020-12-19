The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.10 ($66.00).

HLAG stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.79 and its 200 day moving average is €56.57. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

