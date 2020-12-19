The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000124 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

