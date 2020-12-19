The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE KO opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

