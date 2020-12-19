The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 925,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,200. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $928.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.