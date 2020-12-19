The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.81

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 37539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.