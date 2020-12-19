The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 89,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

