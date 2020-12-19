The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

