The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.70.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.75. 17,913,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,963,727. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.46. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

