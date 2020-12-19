TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TFII opened at $51.22 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

