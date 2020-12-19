Tezos Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00009994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $147.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 753,907,502 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

