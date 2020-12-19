Texas Roadhouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical volume of 107 put options.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

