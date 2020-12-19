Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $20.13 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion and $63.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 20,533,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,339,262 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

