Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

TRVCF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

