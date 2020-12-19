TERA (TERA) Price Up 118.7% Over Last Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. Over the last week, TERA has traded 118.7% higher against the dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $292,828.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00772640 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00167772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077397 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.