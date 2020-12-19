Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

TME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Shares of TME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,101. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

