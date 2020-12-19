Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th.

TMSNY stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

