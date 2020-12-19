Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th.

TMSNY stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

