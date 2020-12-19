TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TELUS were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1,317.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 438,854 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.