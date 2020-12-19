Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -412.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Telefónica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

