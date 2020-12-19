TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 10,398,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after buying an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.