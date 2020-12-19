Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,189 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $221,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $142.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

