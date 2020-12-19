Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,050 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

ABC stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

