Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 98.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

