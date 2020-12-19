Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

