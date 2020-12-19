Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 8,991 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.20% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

