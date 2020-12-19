Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,496 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 152.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

