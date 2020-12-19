Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Integer worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Integer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

