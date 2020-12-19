TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. Also, improvement in the housing market is contributing well to the company’s appliance sales. Furthermore, strong momentum across hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology, and recovering auto production are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness in the Transportation and Industrial segments are overhangs. Moreover, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are headwinds.”

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.14.

TEL opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $120.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.