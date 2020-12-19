Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

