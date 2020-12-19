Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
