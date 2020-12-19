Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.