Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$1.90

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKO. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,427,903.82.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

