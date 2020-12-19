Target (NYSE:TGT) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Critical Comparison

Target (NYSE:TGT) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Target shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Target and MINISO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target $78.11 billion 1.09 $3.28 billion $6.39 26.67 MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Target has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Target and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 0 7 16 3 2.85 MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Target currently has a consensus target price of $149.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Target.

Profitability

This table compares Target and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 4.16% 30.25% 7.95% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Target beats MINISO Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

