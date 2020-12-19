Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 3,719,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,773,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

