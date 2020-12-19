Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$300.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

