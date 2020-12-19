Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $768.84 million, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

