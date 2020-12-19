Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00471862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,486,844 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

