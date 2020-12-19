Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

