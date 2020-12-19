Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

