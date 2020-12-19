Sylo Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $160,255.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001764 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000183 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

