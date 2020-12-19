Swerve Price Reaches $0.63 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Swerve has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $2.25 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00143793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00771007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00209714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00381522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124385 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 10,641,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,042,408 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.