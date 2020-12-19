SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

SVMK opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,794 shares of company stock worth $794,108 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $2,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

