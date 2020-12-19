SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

